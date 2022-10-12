Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 12 de octubre

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería del Valle, Meta y Manizales y el Baloto
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería y el Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 12 de octubre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle:    1706 serie 125
Lotería del Meta:   9208 serie 046
Lotería de Manizales:  7989 serie 113

BALOTO:  37 41 12 25 21 03
BALOTO REVANCHA: 24 34 33 12 36 03

Estos son los resultados del chance de este 12 de octubre de 2022:


  • Dorado mañana: 3921
  • Dorado Tarde: 4052
  • Culona: 1461
  • Astro sol: 2325 Acuario
  • Pijao de oro: 1435
  • Paisita día: 2906
  • Paisita noche: 2177
  • Chontico día: 9103
  • Chontico noche: 0065
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6372
  • Cafeterito noche: 8987
  • Sinuano día: 6205
  • Sinuano noche: 3809
  • Cash three día: 316
  • Cash three noche: 994
  • Play four día: 0749
  • Play four noche: 6123
  • Saman día: 4957
  • Caribeña día: 5438
  • Caribeña noche: 5637
  • Motilón Tarde: 5521
  • Motilón Noche: 1510
  • Fantástica día: 7921
  • Fantástica Noche: 9074
  • Antioqueñita Día: 5090
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6811
  • Culona noche: 2158
