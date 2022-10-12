Resultado de la Lotería de Manizales de este miércoles 12 de octubre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MANIZALES 12 DE OCTUBRE:
7989 serie 113
Publicidad
Estos son los resultados del chance de este 12 de octubre de 2022:
- Dorado mañana: 3921
- Dorado Tarde: 4052
- Culona: 1461
- Astro sol: 2325 Acuario
- Pijao de oro: 1435
- Paisita día: 2906
- Paisita noche: 2177
- Chontico día: 9103
- Chontico noche: 0065
- Cafeterito tarde: 6372
- Cafeterito noche: 8987
- Sinuano día: 6205
- Sinuano noche: 3809
- Cash three día: 316
- Cash three noche: 994
- Play four día: 0749
- Play four noche: 6123
- Saman día: 4957
- Caribeña día: 5438
- Caribeña noche: 5637
- Motilón Tarde: 5521
- Motilón Noche: 1510
- Fantástica día: 7921
- Fantástica Noche: 9074
- Antioqueñita Día: 5090
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6811
- Culona noche: 2158