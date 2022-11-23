Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 23 de noviembre

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 23 de noviembre

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los   resultados de la lotería  y el Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 23 de noviembre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 2938 serie 117
Lotería del Meta: 3146 serie 123
Lotería de Manizales: 1597 serie 161

BALOTO: 13 22 05 43 09 12
BALOTO REVANCHA: 18 11 28 43 06 04

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 23 de noviembre

  • Dorado mañana: 2068
  • Dorado Tarde: 0779
  • Culona: 0735
  • Astro Sol: 8314 - Géminis
  • Pijao de oro: 2008
  • Paisita día: 5659
  • Paisita noche: 6066
  • Chontico día: 2946
  • Chontico noche: 4816
  • Cafeterito tarde: 0610
  • Cafeterito noche: 7538
  • Sinuano día: 9542
  • Sinuano noche: 4498
  • Cash three día: 688
  • Play four día: 1632
  • Play four noche: 8563
  • Saman día: 1591
  • Caribeña día: 3889
  • Caribeña noche: 0389
  • Motilón Tarde: 3522
  • Motilón Noche: 4972
  • Fantástica día: 0946
  • Fantástica Noche: 8620
  • Antioqueñita Día: 4367
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 9534
  • Culona noche: 6052
