Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 23 de noviembre

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería del Valle: 2938 serie 117
Lotería del Meta: 3146 serie 123
Lotería de Manizales: 1597 serie 161
BALOTO: 13 22 05 43 09 12
BALOTO REVANCHA: 18 11 28 43 06 04
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 23 de noviembre
- Dorado mañana: 2068
- Dorado Tarde: 0779
- Culona: 0735
- Astro Sol: 8314 - Géminis
- Pijao de oro: 2008
- Paisita día: 5659
- Paisita noche: 6066
- Chontico día: 2946
- Chontico noche: 4816
- Cafeterito tarde: 0610
- Cafeterito noche: 7538
- Sinuano día: 9542
- Sinuano noche: 4498
- Cash three día: 688
- Play four día: 1632
- Play four noche: 8563
- Saman día: 1591
- Caribeña día: 3889
- Caribeña noche: 0389
- Motilón Tarde: 3522
- Motilón Noche: 4972
- Fantástica día: 0946
- Fantástica Noche: 8620
- Antioqueñita Día: 4367
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9534
- Culona noche: 6052