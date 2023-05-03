Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 3 de mayo de 2023

Actualizado: mayo 03, 2023 11:51 PM
La Kalle
Lotería del Valle: 4231 serie 183
Lotería del Meta: 6361 serie 003
Lotería de Manizales: 0892 serie 092
BALOTO: 13 22 09 39 41 16
BALOTO REVANCHA: 30 01 38 03 24 10
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 3 de mayo de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 3128
- Dorado Tarde: 0189
- Culona: 4691
- Super Astro Sol: 7475 - Cáncer
- Pijao de oro: 4842
- Paisita día: 9737
- Paisita noche: 6759
- Chontico día: 3032
- Chontico noche: 1070
- Cafeterito tarde: 1139
- Cafeterito noche: 4206
- Sinuano día: 4575
- Sinuano noche: 0588
- Cash three día: 985
- Cash three noche:
- Play four día: 1239
- Play four noche: 1122
- Saman día: 3992
- Caribeña día: 9134
- Caribeña noche: 4343
- Motilón Tarde: 4648
- Motilón Noche: 2782
- Fantástica día: 4407
- Fantástica Noche: 5366
- Antioqueñita Día: 6482
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9107
- Culona noche: 3792