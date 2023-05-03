Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
PICO Y PLACA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 3 de mayo de 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 3 de mayo de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Valle, Meta, Manizales y el Baloto
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 03, 2023 11:51 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  y el Baloto  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 3 de mayo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle:  4231 serie 183
Lotería del Meta: 6361 serie 003
Lotería de Manizales:  0892 serie 092

BALOTO: 13 22 09 39 41 16
BALOTO REVANCHA:  30 01 38 03 24 10

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 3 de mayo de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 3128
  • Dorado Tarde: 0189
  • Culona: 4691
  • Super Astro Sol: 7475 - Cáncer
  • Pijao de oro: 4842
  • Paisita día: 9737
  • Paisita noche: 6759
  • Chontico día: 3032
  • Chontico noche: 1070
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1139
  • Cafeterito noche: 4206
  • Sinuano día: 4575
  • Sinuano noche: 0588
  • Cash three día: 985
  • Cash three noche: 
  • Play four día: 1239
  • Play four noche: 1122
  • Saman día: 3992
  • Caribeña día: 9134
  • Caribeña noche: 4343
  • Motilón Tarde: 4648
  • Motilón Noche: 2782
  • Fantástica día: 4407
  • Fantástica Noche: 5366
  • Antioqueñita Día: 6482
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 9107
  • Culona noche: 3792
Relacionados

La Kalle

Baloto

Juegos de azar

Chance

Lotería del Valle

Lotería del Meta

Lotería de Manizales

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música

  • Publicidad