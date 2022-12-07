Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 7 de diciembre

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 7 de diciembre

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-EUROMILLION
Resultados de la lotería Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería   y el Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 7 de diciembre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle:  8833 serie 112
Lotería del Meta:  6889 serie 005
Lotería de Manizales:  2358 serie 051

Publicidad

BALOTO:   32 28 14 11 29 03
BALOTO REVANCHA: 28 21 24 05 17 10

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 7 de diciembre

  • Dorado mañana: 8329
  • Dorado Tarde: 4310
  • Culona: 2816
  • Astro Sol: 5128 - Libra
  • Pijao de oro: 3686
  • Paisita día: 4772
  • Paisita noche: 3690 - Conejo
  • Chontico día: 1442
  • Chontico noche: 2797
  • Cafeterito tarde: 9895
  • Cafeterito noche: 9658
  • Sinuano día: 7189
  • Sinuano noche: 2470
  • Cash three día: 194
  • Cash three noche: 0545
  • Play four día: 8064
  • Play four noche: 2288
  • Saman día: 6662
  • Caribeña día: 2502
  • Caribeña noche: 1721
  • Motilón Tarde: 5964
  • Motilón Noche: 1676
  • Fantástica día: 5281
  • Fantástica Noche: 9024
  • Antioqueñita Día: 9966
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 1720
  • Culona noche: 3690

Relacionados

La Kalle

resultados de la lotería

Lotería del Valle

Lotería del Meta

Lotería de Manizales

Juegos de azar

Chance

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música