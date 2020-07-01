¡El cine animado está de luto! Murió Kelly Asbury, director de la película 'Shrek 2'

El mundo animado del cine pierde a uno de sus más grandes colaboradores. Se trata del cineasta Kelly Asbury quien murió a los 60 años.
Asbury dirigió la película 'Shrek 2' y formaba parte de los estudios Dreams Works donde participó en películas como Los Pitufos, Gnomeo y Julieta, Sherlock Gnomes y UglyDolls entre otros.
También formó parte del equipo de Walt Disney Feature Animation, quien lamentó su muerte, en películas como 'La sirenita, 'La bella y la bestia', El extraño mundo de Jack', 'Frozen', entre otras.
The filmmakers, artists, storytellers and entire DreamWorks Animation Family mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Kelly Asbury. His legacy and talent lives on through his work. pic.twitter.com/Jgz6venDah— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) June 27, 2020
El equipo de Sony Pictures Animation también se mostró triste con la noticia e hicieron una publicación en Twitter.
"Kelly Asbury era extremandamente generoso, inusualmente honesto, malvado, sincero,hilarante, duro como las uñas, dulce como un pastel, verdaderamente talentoso, humilde y valiente. Y fue divertido. Un mentor y amigo para muchos", señalaron.
Kelly Asbury was extremely generous, unusually honest, wicked, sincere, hilarious, tough as nails, sweet as pie, truly talented, humble and brave. And he was fun. A mentor and friend to so many. Deeply loved, and sorely missed.— Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 27, 2020
We love you Kelly. pic.twitter.com/ejbuFXwZIy
