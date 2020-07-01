Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  ¡El cine animado está de luto! Murió Kelly Asbury, director de la película 'Shrek 2'

¡El cine animado está de luto! Murió Kelly Asbury, director de la película 'Shrek 2'

El cineasta participó en cintas animadas como 'Gnomeo y Julieta', 'Bernardo y Bianca', 'La sirenita, entre otras.

23589_Foto: Kelly Asbury / AFP
¡El cine animado está de luto! Murió Kelly Asbury, director de la película 'Shrek 2'
Foto: Kelly Asbury / AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: julio 01, 2020 09:25 AM

El mundo animado del cine pierde a uno de sus más grandes colaboradores. Se trata del cineasta Kelly Asbury quien murió a los 60 años.

Asbury dirigió la película 'Shrek 2' y formaba parte de los estudios Dreams Works donde participó en películas como Los PitufosGnomeo y JulietaSherlock Gnomes y UglyDolls entre otros.

Te puede interesar:  "Murió Pau Donés, vocalista de la agrupación española Jarabe de Palo

También formó parte del equipo de Walt Disney Feature Animation, quien lamentó su muerte, en películas como 'La sirenita, 'La bella y la bestia', El extraño mundo de Jack', 'Frozen', entre otras.

 

El equipo de Sony Pictures Animation también se mostró triste con la noticia e hicieron una publicación en Twitter.

"Kelly Asbury era extremandamente generoso, inusualmente honesto, malvado, sincero,hilarante, duro como las uñas, dulce como un pastel, verdaderamente talentoso, humilde y valiente. Y fue divertido. Un mentor y amigo para muchos", señalaron.

 

 

Murió Pau Donés, vocalista de la agrupación española Jarabe de Palo

