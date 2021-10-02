Publicidad

Así se ven los personajes de El Chavo del 8 en versión 'Dragón Ball Z'; el resultado causa sensación

Así se ven los personajes de El Chavo del 8 en versión 'Dragón Ball Z'; el resultado causa sensación

Don Ramón, Quico, El Chavo y otros personajes quedaron inmortalizados en la famosa serie japonesa.

Chavo del 8
<i>Crédito: Chavo del 8 y Dragón Ball Z</i>
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

Un creativo ilustrador brasileño conocido como Samukarts, se dio a la tarea de recrear a la "bonita vecindad" del ' Chavo del 8 ' en versión ' Dragón Ball Z '. Lo cierto es que el resultado ha generado furor en redes sociales y simpatizantes recuerdan con humor ambas series que marcaron su infancia.

Las imágenes fueron compartidas en el perfil de Instagram del artista con más de 21 mil seguidores, y allí se reflejó este tipo de artes conceptuales caracterizadas por mezclar la cultura popular mexicana con el anime japonés , también conocido como fanart.

A continuación, te presentamos los diseños creados por el carioca, entre los cuales se destacan Don Ramón, Quico, Ñoño, y en los que aclaró que "cualquier similitud es pura coincidencia".

Don Ramón como el Dr. Gero

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Una publicación compartida por 𝑺𝑨𝑴𝑼𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑺 ℹ (@samukarts)

Ñoño convertido en el androide N° 19

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Una publicación compartida por 𝑺𝑨𝑴𝑼𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑺 ℹ (@samukarts)

La Chilindrina interpretada como la androide N° 18

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Una publicación compartida por 𝑺𝑨𝑴𝑼𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑺 ℹ (@samukarts)

El Chavo como androide N° 17

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Una publicación compartida por 𝑺𝑨𝑴𝑼𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑺 ℹ (@samukarts)

Quico convetido en Cell

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Una publicación compartida por 𝑺𝑨𝑴𝑼𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑺 ℹ (@samukarts)

El Profesor Jirafales convertido en androide N° 16

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Una publicación compartida por 𝑺𝑨𝑴𝑼𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑺 ℹ (@samukarts)

El 'Chavo del 8' sigue posicionándose como una de las series cómicas más populares de todos los tiempos en habla hispana, con resultado de que fue traducido a países tan culturales como Noruega, India o Japón.

Por su parte, 'Dragón Ball Z', es un hito para la televisión oriental, ya que en diferentes partes del mundo siguen existiendo miles de fanáticos las historias de Gokú, Vegetta, los androides, Cell, Freezeer, entre otros.

