Lotería de Cruz Roja: resultado de este martes 25 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 25, 2023 11:41 PM
La
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE CRUZ ROJA DEL 25 DE ABRIL:
6282 serie 221
Publicidad
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 25 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 1608
- Dorado Tarde: 5470
- Culona: 8279
- Super Astro Sol: 2198 - Aries
- Pijao de oro: 7716
- Paisita día: 7102
- Paisita noche: 0916 - conejo
- Chontico día: 5826
- Chontico noche: 2125
- Cafeterito tarde: 0852
- Cafeterito noche: 0365
- Sinuano día: 6448
- Sinuano noche: 9143
- Cash three día: 628
- Cash three noche: 928
- Play four día: 5395
- Play four noche: 7800
- Saman día: 6623
- Caribeña día: 8231
- Caribeña noche: 5238
- Motilón Tarde: 7631
- Motilón Noche: 2633
- Fantástica día: 0156
- Fantástica Noche: 1185
- Antioqueñita Día: 8782
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 4547
- Culona noche: 5487