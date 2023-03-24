Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Lotería de Santander: resultado de este viernes 24 de marzo de 2023

Lotería de Santander: resultado de este viernes 24 de marzo de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $7.200 millones.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Santander
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: marzo 24, 2023 11:42 PM

La Lotería de Santander  jugó este viernes 24 de marzo, con un gran premio mayor de 7.200 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 23 DE MARZO

7438 serie 250

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 24 de marzo:

  • Dorado mañana: 7015
  • Dorado Tarde: 1414
  • Culona: 1811 
  • Super Astro Sol: 3819 - Sagitario
  • Pijao de oro: 4248
  • Paisita día: 2061
  • Paisita noche: 9183 - tigre
  • Chontico día: 5764
  • Chontico noche: 6697
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1508
  • Cafeterito noche: 3211
  • Sinuano día: 9691
  • Sinuano noche: 9295
  • Cash three día: 754
  • Cash three noche: 584
  • Play four día: 8471
  • Play four noche: 3825
  • Saman día: 4813
  • Caribeña día: 5988
  • Caribeña noche: 4916
  • Motilón Tarde: 2158
  • Motilón Noche: 5975
  • Fantástica día: 3703
  • Fantástica Noche: 9085
  • Antioqueñita Día: 7420
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 7423
  • Culona noche: 4407

Publicidad

Relacionados

La Kalle

resultados de la lotería

Lotería Santander

Chance

Juegos de azar

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música

  • Publicidad