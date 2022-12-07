Lotería de Manizales: resultado de este miércoles 7 de diciembre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MANIZALES 7 DE DICIEMBRE
2358 serie 051
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 7 de diciembre
- Dorado mañana: 8329
- Dorado Tarde: 4310
- Culona: 2816
- Astro Sol: 5128 - Libra
- Pijao de oro: 3686
- Paisita día: 4772
- Paisita noche: 3690 - Conejo
- Chontico día: 1442
- Chontico noche: 2797
- Cafeterito tarde: 9895
- Cafeterito noche: 9658
- Sinuano día: 7189
- Sinuano noche: 2470
- Cash three día: 194
- Cash three noche: 0545
- Play four día: 8064
- Play four noche: 2288
- Saman día: 6662
- Caribeña día: 2502
- Caribeña noche: 1721
- Motilón Tarde: 5964
- Motilón Noche: 1676
- Fantástica día: 5281
- Fantástica Noche: 9024
- Antioqueñita Día: 9966
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 1720
- Culona noche: 3690