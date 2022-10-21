Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 21 de octubre 2022

Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 21 de octubre 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $7.200 millones.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Lotería del Santander jugó este viernes 21 de octubre, con un gran premio mayor de 7.200 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 21 DE OCTUBRE


9192 serie 188

Publicidad

Conozca los resultados del chance del 21 de octubre:

  • Dorado mañana: 1631
  • Dorado Tarde: 1027
  • Culona: 2905
  • Astro sol: 1870 - Virgo
  • Astro Luna:
  • Pijao de oro: 7114
  • Paisita día: 2359
  • Paisita noche: 3689
  • Chontico día: 1043
  • Chontico noche: 1150
  • Cafeterito tarde: 5221
  • Cafeterito noche: 1854
  • Sinuano día: 9457
  • Cash three día: 389
  • Cash three noche: 894
  • Play four día: 9430
  • Play four noche: 6148
  • Saman día: 2782
  • Caribeña día: 9640
  • Motilón Tarde: 3102
  • Motilón Noche: 7317
  • Fantástica día: 7403
  • Fantástica Noche: 1777
  • Antioqueñita Día: 5409
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 1043
Relacionados

La Kalle

resultados de la lotería

Lotería Santander

Juegos de azar

Chance

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música