Resultado de la Lotería del Huila de este martes 1 de noviembre de 2022

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE HUILA DE ESTE MARTES 1 DE NOVIEMBRE:
Conozca los resultados de los chances del 1 de noviembre de 2022
- Dorado mañana: 0582
- Dorado Tarde: 6189
- Culona: 1927
- Astro sol: 3804 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 9732
- Paisita día: 4638
- Paisita noche: 8874
- Chontico día: 6702
- Chontico noche: 2293
- Cafeterito tarde: 1803
- Cafeterito noche: 7841
- Sinuano día: 1241
- Sinuano noche: 2290
- Cash three día: 721
- Cash three noche: 322
- Play four día: 6315
- Play four noche: 4232
- Saman día: 8599
- Caribeña día: 7275
- Caribeña noche: 8407
- Motilón Tarde: 0714
- Motilón Noche: 8269
- Fantástica día: 2652
- Fantástica Noche: 2274
- Antioqueñita Día: 0701
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 4855