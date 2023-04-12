Publicidad

Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 12 de abril de 2023

Comparte los resultados para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Resultado Baloto- Baloto Revancha
Resultado Baloto- Baloto Revancha
/Foto: Baloto
Por: Carolina Montenegro
|
Actualizado: abril 12, 2023 11:11 PM

Este miércoles 12 de abril se realizó el sorteo del Baloto y Baloto Revancha,  con un acumulado de 7.200 millones de pesos y Revancha de 1.100 millones de pesos; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

BALOTO: 24 35 20 29 11 02
BALOTO REVANCHA:  19 04 17 23 32 09

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 12 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 3767
  • Dorado Tarde: 8851
  • Culona: 9488
  • Super Astro Sol: 0184 - Géminis
  • Pijao de oro: 5510
  • Paisita día: 1510
  • Paisita noche: 7150 - mico
  • Chontico día: 7672
  • Chontico noche: 4805
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2173
  • Cafeterito noche: 0290
  • Sinuano día: 8571
  • Sinuano noche: 0057
  • Cash three día: 226
  • Cash three noche: 311
  • Play four día: 4727
  • Play four noche: 4998
  • Saman día: 7952
  • Caribeña día: 7756
  • Caribeña noche: 0544
  • Motilón Tarde: 0226
  • Motilón Noche: 7001
  • Fantástica día: 8570
  • Fantástica Noche: 6600
  • Antioqueñita Día: 0776
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6185
  • Culona noche: 9142

