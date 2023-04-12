Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 12 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 12, 2023 11:11 PM
Este miércoles 12 de abril se realizó el sorteo del
BALOTO: 24 35 20 29 11 02
BALOTO REVANCHA: 19 04 17 23 32 09
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 12 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 3767
- Dorado Tarde: 8851
- Culona: 9488
- Super Astro Sol: 0184 - Géminis
- Pijao de oro: 5510
- Paisita día: 1510
- Paisita noche: 7150 - mico
- Chontico día: 7672
- Chontico noche: 4805
- Cafeterito tarde: 2173
- Cafeterito noche: 0290
- Sinuano día: 8571
- Sinuano noche: 0057
- Cash three día: 226
- Cash three noche: 311
- Play four día: 4727
- Play four noche: 4998
- Saman día: 7952
- Caribeña día: 7756
- Caribeña noche: 0544
- Motilón Tarde: 0226
- Motilón Noche: 7001
- Fantástica día: 8570
- Fantástica Noche: 6600
- Antioqueñita Día: 0776
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6185
- Culona noche: 9142