Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 20 de abril de 2023

Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 20 de abril de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-LOTO
Resultados de la lotería
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 20, 2023 11:05 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este jueves 20 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Bogotá y Quindío.

Lotería de Bogotá:  7445 serie 399
Lotería del Quindío:  6895 serie 014

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 20 de abril:

  • Dorado mañana: 2529
  • Dorado Tarde: 9577
  • Culona: 6262
  • Super Astro Sol: 5133 - Virgo
  • Pijao de oro: 1741
  • Paisita día: 0951
  • Paisita noche: 1187 - mico
  • Chontico día: 9794
  • Chontico noche: 3374
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4261
  • Cafeterito noche: 2038
  • Sinuano día: 9453
  • Sinuano noche: 1262
  • Cash three día: 353 
  • Cash three noche: 588
  • Play four día: 1913
  • Play four noche: 1846
  • Saman día: 1107
  • Caribeña día: 0091
  • Caribeña noche: 7560
  • Motilón Tarde: 3232
  • Motilón Noche: 0849
  • Fantástica día: 7335
  • Fantástica Noche: 4940
  • Antioqueñita Día: 2841
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 1207
  • Culona noche: 8185
