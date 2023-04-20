Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 20 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 20, 2023 11:05 PM
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería de Bogotá: 7445 serie 399
Lotería del Quindío: 6895 serie 014
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 20 de abril:
- Dorado mañana: 2529
- Dorado Tarde: 9577
- Culona: 6262
- Super Astro Sol: 5133 - Virgo
- Pijao de oro: 1741
- Paisita día: 0951
- Paisita noche: 1187 - mico
- Chontico día: 9794
- Chontico noche: 3374
- Cafeterito tarde: 4261
- Cafeterito noche: 2038
- Sinuano día: 9453
- Sinuano noche: 1262
- Cash three día: 353
- Cash three noche: 588
- Play four día: 1913
- Play four noche: 1846
- Saman día: 1107
- Caribeña día: 0091
- Caribeña noche: 7560
- Motilón Tarde: 3232
- Motilón Noche: 0849
- Fantástica día: 7335
- Fantástica Noche: 4940
- Antioqueñita Día: 2841
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 1207
- Culona noche: 8185