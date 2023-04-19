Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 19 de abril de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 19, 2023 10:53 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  y el Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 19 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 5267 serie 142
Lotería del Meta:    4429 serie 069
Lotería de Manizales: 

BALOTO: 
BALOTO REVANCHA:  

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 19 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 0654
  • Dorado Tarde: 3520
  • Culona: 3406
  • Super Astro Sol: 1617 - Géminis
  • Pijao de oro: 3990
  • Paisita día: 4338
  • Paisita noche: 1555 - mico
  • Chontico día: 3943
  • Chontico noche: 5668
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4463
  • Cafeterito noche: 2601
  • Sinuano día: 0665
  • Cash three día: 820
  • Cash three noche: 001
  • Play four día: 4759
  • Play four noche: 4840
  • Saman día: 6990
  • Caribeña día: 7651
  • Motilón Tarde: 1678
  • Motilón Noche: 4938
  • Fantástica día: 8085
  • Fantástica Noche: 1810
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1097
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 5052
  • Culona noche: 7838
