Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 19 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 19, 2023 10:53 PM
Este miércoles 19 de abril se realizó el sorteo del
BALOTO:
BALOTO REVANCHA:
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 19 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 0654
- Dorado Tarde: 3520
- Culona: 3406
- Super Astro Sol: 1617 - Géminis
- Pijao de oro: 3990
- Paisita día: 4338
- Paisita noche: 1555 - mico
- Chontico día: 3943
- Chontico noche: 5668
- Cafeterito tarde: 4463
- Cafeterito noche: 2601
- Sinuano día: 0665
- Cash three día: 820
- Cash three noche: 001
- Play four día: 4759
- Play four noche: 4840
- Saman día: 6990
- Caribeña día: 7651
- Motilón Tarde: 1678
- Motilón Noche: 4938
- Fantástica día: 8085
- Fantástica Noche: 1810
- Antioqueñita Día: 1097
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 5052
- Culona noche: 7838