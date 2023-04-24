Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 24 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 24, 2023 11:27 PM
Lotería de Cundinamarca: 3112 serie 034
Lotería del Tolima: 8456 serie 086
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 24 de abril:
- Dorado mañana: 4896
- Dorado Tarde: 4443
- Culona: 2408
- Super Astro Sol: 3412 - Tauro
- Pijao de oro: 4999
- Paisita día: 2194
- Paisita noche: 9052 - zorro
- Chontico día: 7449
- Chontico noche: 1161
- Cafeterito tarde: 5023
- Cafeterito noche: 4816
- Sinuano día: 0614
- Sinuano noche: 2117
- Cash three día: 215
- Cash three noche: 600
- Play four día: 1477
- Play four noche: 7630
- Saman día: 4214
- Caribeña día: 2116
- Caribeña noche: 6504
- Motilón Tarde: 6190
- Motilón Noche: 2231
- Fantástica día: 6117
- Fantástica Noche: 2191
- Antioqueñita Día: 1619
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 3526
- Culona noche: 5726