Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 24 de abril de 2023

Toma nota de los resultados y compártelos para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Por: Carolina Montenegro
|
Actualizado: abril 24, 2023 11:27 PM

En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los resultados de la lotería para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador. Este lunes 24 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima. Estos son los resultados de estas dos loterías, unas de las más importantes del país:

Lotería de Cundinamarca: 3112 serie 034
Lotería del Tolima: 8456 serie 086

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 24 de abril:

  • Dorado mañana: 4896
  • Dorado Tarde: 4443
  • Culona: 2408
  • Super Astro Sol: 3412 - Tauro
  • Pijao de oro: 4999
  • Paisita día: 2194
  • Paisita noche: 9052 - zorro
  • Chontico día: 7449
  • Chontico noche: 1161
  • Cafeterito tarde: 5023
  • Cafeterito noche: 4816
  • Sinuano día: 0614
  • Sinuano noche: 2117
  • Cash three día: 215
  • Cash three noche: 600
  • Play four día: 1477
  • Play four noche: 7630
  • Saman día: 4214
  • Caribeña día: 2116
  • Caribeña noche: 6504
  • Motilón Tarde: 6190
  • Motilón Noche: 2231
  • Fantástica día: 6117
  • Fantástica Noche: 2191
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1619
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 3526
  • Culona noche: 5726
