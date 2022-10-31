Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 31 de octubre de 2022

En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 31 de octubre:
- Dorado mañana: 2754
- Dorado Tarde: 5645
- Culona: 6348
- Astro sol: 8267-Aries
- Pijao de oro: 26392
- Paisita día: 5653
- Paisita noche: 4359
- Chontico día: 5555
- Chontico noche: 8309
- Cafeterito tarde: 7442
- Cafeterito noche: 9057
- Sinuano día: 5873
- Sinuano noche: 5638
- Cash three día: 040
- Cash three noche: 536
- Play four día: 6291
- Play four noche: 7158
- Saman día: 5166
- Caribeña día: 7902
- Caribeña noche: 4588
- Motilón Tarde: 9951
- Motilón Noche: 9231
- Fantástica día: 6234
- Fantástica Noche: 1804
- Antioqueñita Día: 0820
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9552