Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 14 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 14, 2023 10:44 PM
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería de Santander: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Risaralda: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Medellín: XXX SERIE XXX
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 14 de abril:
- Dorado mañana: 0760
- Dorado Tarde: 9315
- Culona: 8164
- Super Astro Sol: 6943 - Sagitario
- Pijao de oro: 0119
- Paisita día: 2080
- Paisita noche: 6152
- Chontico día: 8528
- Chontico noche: 7506
- Cafeterito tarde: 8335
- Cafeterito noche: 1281
- Sinuano día: 2330
- Sinuano noche: 1152
- Cash three día: 437
- Cash three noche: 073
- Play four día: 2504
- Play four noche: 9007
- Saman día: 9316
- Caribeña día: 6665
- Caribeña noche: 2128
- Motilón Tarde: 0919
- Motilón Noche: 9858
- Fantástica día: 3977
- Fantástica Noche: 6044
- Antioqueñita Día: 1263
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 0891
- Culona noche: 5216