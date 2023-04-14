Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
PICO Y PLACA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 14 de abril de 2023

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 14 de abril de 2023

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 14, 2023 10:44 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 14 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Risaralda: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Medellín: XXX SERIE XXX

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 14 de abril:

  • Dorado mañana: 0760
  • Dorado Tarde: 9315
  • Culona: 8164
  • Super Astro Sol: 6943 - Sagitario
  • Pijao de oro: 0119
  • Paisita día: 2080
  • Paisita noche: 6152
  • Chontico día: 8528
  • Chontico noche: 7506
  • Cafeterito tarde: 8335
  • Cafeterito noche: 1281
  • Sinuano día: 2330
  • Sinuano noche: 1152
  • Cash three día: 437
  • Cash three noche: 073
  • Play four día: 2504
  • Play four noche: 9007
  • Saman día: 9316
  • Caribeña día: 6665
  • Caribeña noche: 2128
  • Motilón Tarde: 0919
  • Motilón Noche: 9858
  • Fantástica día: 3977
  • Fantástica Noche: 6044
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1263
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 0891
  • Culona noche: 5216

Relacionados

La Kalle

resultados de la lotería

Lotería Santander

Lotería Risaralda

Chance

Juegos de azar

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música

  • Publicidad