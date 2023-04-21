Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 21 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 21, 2023 10:48 PM
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería de Santander: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Risaralda: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Medellín: XXX SERIE XXX
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 21 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 9759
- Dorado Tarde: 1120
- Culona: 9056
- Super Astro Sol: 8026 - Tauro
- Pijao de oro: 9471
- Paisita día: 0353
- Paisita noche: 2424 - león
- Chontico día: 6107
- Chontico noche: 5934
- Cafeterito tarde: 2982
- Cafeterito noche: 7189
- Sinuano día: 0161
- Sinuano noche: 0146
- Cash three día: 367
- Cash three noche: 071
- Play four día: 4186
- Play four noche: 3594
- Saman día: 1838
- Caribeña día: 8623
- Caribeña noche: 7217
- Motilón Tarde: 2264
- Motilón Noche: 5130
- Fantástica día: 0174
- Fantástica Noche: 3915
- Antioqueñita Día: 1503
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 1275
- Culona noche: 2950
