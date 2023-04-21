Publicidad

Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 21 de abril de 2023

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 21 de abril de 2023

loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 21, 2023 10:48 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 21 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Risaralda: XXX SERIE XXX
Lotería de Medellín: XXX SERIE XXX

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 21 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 9759
  • Dorado Tarde: 1120
  • Culona: 9056
  • Super Astro Sol: 8026 - Tauro
  • Pijao de oro: 9471
  • Paisita día: 0353
  • Paisita noche: 2424 - león
  • Chontico día: 6107
  • Chontico noche: 5934
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2982
  • Cafeterito noche: 7189
  • Sinuano día: 0161
  • Sinuano noche: 0146
  • Cash three día: 367
  • Cash three noche: 071
  • Play four día: 4186
  • Play four noche: 3594
  • Saman día: 1838
  • Caribeña día: 8623
  • Caribeña noche: 7217
  • Motilón Tarde: 2264
  • Motilón Noche: 5130
  • Fantástica día: 0174
  • Fantástica Noche: 3915
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1503
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 1275
  • Culona noche: 2950

