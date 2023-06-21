Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 21 de junio 2023

Actualizado: junio 21, 2023 11:52 PM
Lotería del Valle: 2329 serie 240
Lotería del Meta: 6619 serie 112
Lotería de Manizales: 4812 serie 029
BALOTO: 27 42 31 25 09 04
BALOTO REVANCHA: 37 12 05 29 07 09
- Dorado mañana: 3009
- Dorado Tarde: 7078
- Culona: 1275
- Super Astro Sol: 7100 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 0922
- Paisita día: 4616
- Paisita noche: 9348 - zorro
- Chontico día: 8962
- Chontico noche: 2093
- Cafeterito tarde: 8545
- Cafeterito noche: 9479
- Sinuano día: 1695
- Sinuano noche: 1646
- Cash three día: 633
- Cash three noche: 262
- Play four día: 6641
- Play four noche: 0169
- Saman día: 1219
- Caribeña día: 7843
- Caribeña noche: 2004
- Motilón Tarde: 6020
- Motilón Noche: 5962
- Fantástica día: 4908
- Fantástica Noche: 4680
- Antioqueñita Día: 8060
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 3016
- Culona noche: 8032