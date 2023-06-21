Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 21 de junio 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 21 de junio 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Resultados de lotería
Resultados de lotería
/Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: junio 21, 2023 11:52 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  y el Baloto  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 21 de junio se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 2329 serie 240
Lotería del Meta: 6619 serie 112
Lotería de Manizales:  4812 serie 029

BALOTO: 27 42 31 25 09 04
BALOTO REVANCHA: 37 12 05 29 07 09

Conozca los resultados del chance de este miércoles 21 de junio de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 3009
  • Dorado Tarde: 7078
  • Culona: 1275
  • Super Astro Sol: 7100 - Piscis
  • Pijao de oro: 0922
  • Paisita día: 4616
  • Paisita noche: 9348 - zorro
  • Chontico día: 8962
  • Chontico noche: 2093
  • Cafeterito tarde: 8545
  • Cafeterito noche: 9479
  • Sinuano día: 1695
  • Sinuano noche: 1646
  • Cash three día: 633
  • Cash three noche: 262
  • Play four día: 6641
  • Play four noche: 0169
  • Saman día: 1219
  • Caribeña día: 7843
  • Caribeña noche: 2004
  • Motilón Tarde: 6020
  • Motilón Noche: 5962
  • Fantástica día: 4908
  • Fantástica Noche: 4680
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8060
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 3016
  • Culona noche: 8032
