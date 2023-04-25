Publicidad

Lotería del Huila: resultado de este martes 25 de abril de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $ 1.000 millones.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería del Huila
/Foto: Getty Images via AFP - SCOTT OLSON
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 25, 2023 11:38 PM

La Lotería del Huila  jugó este martes 25 de abril, con un gran premio mayor de 1.000 millones de pesos.

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE HUILA MARTES 25 DE ABRIL

6887 serie 134

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 25 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 1608
  • Dorado Tarde: 5470
  • Culona: 8279
  • Super Astro Sol: 2198 - Aries
  • Pijao de oro: 7716
  • Paisita día: 7102
  • Paisita noche: 0916 - conejo
  • Chontico día: 5826
  • Chontico noche: 2125
  • Cafeterito tarde: 0852
  • Cafeterito noche: 0365
  • Sinuano día: 6448
  • Sinuano noche: 9143
  • Cash three día: 628
  • Cash three noche: 928
  • Play four día: 5395
  • Play four noche: 7800
  • Saman día: 6623
  • Caribeña día: 8231
  • Caribeña noche: 5238
  • Motilón Tarde: 7631
  • Motilón Noche: 2633
  • Fantástica día: 0156
  • Fantástica Noche: 1185
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8782
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 4547
  • Culona noche: 5487
