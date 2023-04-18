Lotería del Huila: resultado de este martes 18 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 18, 2023 11:13 PM
La
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE HUILA MARTES 18 DE ABRIL
6631 serie 136
Publicidad
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de abril de 2023
- Dorado mañana: 0020
- Dorado Tarde: 3520
- Culona: 3275
- Super Astro Sol: 2546 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 0143
- Paisita día: 7467
- Paisita noche: 6032 - delfín
- Chontico día: 6203
- Chontico noche: 8709
- Cafeterito tarde: 6323
- Cafeterito noche: 9799
- Sinuano día: 4975
- Sinuano noche: 1450
- Cash three día: 760
- Cash three noche: 155
- Play four día: 8296
- Play four noche: 3467
- Saman día: 5221
- Caribeña día: 2486
- Caribeña noche: 2762
- Motilón Tarde: 8411
- Motilón Noche: 9626
- Fantástica día: 9045
- Fantástica Noche: 8764
- Antioqueñita Día: 0512
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2747
- Culona noche: 6394