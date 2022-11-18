Publicidad

Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 18 de noviembre 2022

Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 18 de noviembre 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $7.200 millones.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Santander
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Lotería del Santander jugó este viernes 18 de noviembre, con un gran premio mayor de 7.200 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 18 DE NOVIEMBRE


4786 serie 053

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de noviembre aquí:

  • Dorado mañana: 4566
  • Dorado Tarde: 0371
  • Culona: 1907
  • Astro Sol: 7987 - Virgo
  • Pijao de oro: 1492
  • Paisita día: 9715
  • Paisita noche: 3399 - León
  • Chontico día: 1301
  • Chontico noche: 5337
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2728
  • Cafeterito noche: 4321
  • Sinuano día: 4953
  • Sinuano noche: 5335
  • Cash three día: 325
  • Cash three noche: 015
  • Play four día: 2033
  • Play four noche: 9625
  • Saman día: 3595
  • Caribeña día: 5807
  • Caribeña noche: 5691
  • Motilón Tarde: 6055
  • Motilón Noche: 6384
  • Fantástica día: 0057
  • Fantástica Noche: 3956
  • Antioqueñita Día: 4924
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 2582
  • Culona noche: 6648
