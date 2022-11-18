Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 18 de noviembre 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 18 DE NOVIEMBRE
4786 serie 053
Publicidad
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de noviembre aquí:
- Dorado mañana: 4566
- Dorado Tarde: 0371
- Culona: 1907
- Astro Sol: 7987 - Virgo
- Pijao de oro: 1492
- Paisita día: 9715
- Paisita noche: 3399 - León
- Chontico día: 1301
- Chontico noche: 5337
- Cafeterito tarde: 2728
- Cafeterito noche: 4321
- Sinuano día: 4953
- Sinuano noche: 5335
- Cash three día: 325
- Cash three noche: 015
- Play four día: 2033
- Play four noche: 9625
- Saman día: 3595
- Caribeña día: 5807
- Caribeña noche: 5691
- Motilón Tarde: 6055
- Motilón Noche: 6384
- Fantástica día: 0057
- Fantástica Noche: 3956
- Antioqueñita Día: 4924
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2582
- Culona noche: 6648