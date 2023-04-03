Publicidad

Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 3 de abril de 2023

Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 3 de abril de 2023

Toma nota de los resultados y compártelos para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 03, 2023 10:53 PM

En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador. Este lunes 3 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima. Estos son los resultados de estas dos loterías, unas de las más importantes del país:

Lotería de Cundinamarca:  0601 serie 016
Lotería del Tolima: 0688 serie 138

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 3 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 7961
  • Dorado Tarde: 6259
  • Culona: 8900
  • Super Astro Sol: 2378 - Cáncer
  • Pijao de oro: 3918
  • Paisita día: 6710
  • Paisita noche: 1368 - conejo
  • Chontico día: 9538
  • Chontico noche: 1482
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2342
  • Cafeterito noche: 9235
  • Sinuano día: 0447
  • Sinuano noche: 4609
  • Cash three día: 158
  • Cash three noche: 585
  • Play four día: 6347
  • Play four noche: 2314
  • Saman día: 3279
  • Caribeña día: 5583
  • Caribeña noche: 6610
  • Motilón Tarde: 0209
  • Motilón Noche: 2038
  • Fantástica día: 5082
  • Fantástica Noche: 2479
  • Antioqueñita Día: 2578
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 0968
  • Culona noche: 8900
