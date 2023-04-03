Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 3 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 03, 2023 10:53 PM
Lotería de Cundinamarca: 0601 serie 016
Lotería del Tolima: 0688 serie 138
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 3 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 7961
- Dorado Tarde: 6259
- Culona: 8900
- Super Astro Sol: 2378 - Cáncer
- Pijao de oro: 3918
- Paisita día: 6710
- Paisita noche: 1368 - conejo
- Chontico día: 9538
- Chontico noche: 1482
- Cafeterito tarde: 2342
- Cafeterito noche: 9235
- Sinuano día: 0447
- Sinuano noche: 4609
- Cash three día: 158
- Cash three noche: 585
- Play four día: 6347
- Play four noche: 2314
- Saman día: 3279
- Caribeña día: 5583
- Caribeña noche: 6610
- Motilón Tarde: 0209
- Motilón Noche: 2038
- Fantástica día: 5082
- Fantástica Noche: 2479
- Antioqueñita Día: 2578
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 0968
