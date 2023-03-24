Publicidad

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 24 de marzo de 2023

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-LOTO
Resultados de la lotería de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: marzo 24, 2023 11:53 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 24 de marzo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: 7438 serie 250
Lotería de Risaralda: 5378 serie 132
Lotería de Medellín: 2228 serie 282

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 24 de marzo:

  • Dorado mañana: 7015
  • Dorado Tarde: 1414
  • Culona: 1811 
  • Super Astro Sol: 3819 - Sagitario
  • Pijao de oro: 4248
  • Paisita día: 2061
  • Paisita noche: 9183 - tigre
  • Chontico día: 5764
  • Chontico noche: 6697
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1508
  • Cafeterito noche: 3211
  • Sinuano día: 9691
  • Sinuano noche: 9295
  • Cash three día: 754
  • Cash three noche: 584
  • Play four día: 8471
  • Play four noche: 3825
  • Saman día: 4813
  • Caribeña día: 5988
  • Caribeña noche: 4916
  • Motilón Tarde: 2158
  • Motilón Noche: 5975
  • Fantástica día: 3703
  • Fantástica Noche: 9085
  • Antioqueñita Día: 7420
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 7423
  • Culona noche: 4407
