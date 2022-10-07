Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 7 de octubre de 2022

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.
Lotería de Santander:
Lotería de Risaralda:
Lotería de Medellín:
Estos son los resultados del chance de este 7 de octubre de 2022:
- Dorado mañana: 3603
- Dorado Tarde: 7792
- Culona: 4806
- Astro sol: 3454 Libra
- Pijao de oro: 9718
- Paisita día: 5033
- Paisita noche: 2425
- Chontico día: 2775
- Chontico noche: 8158
- Cafeterito tarde: 2630
- Cafeterito noche: 4980
- Sinuano día: 7523
- Cash three día: 253
- Cash three noche:
- Play four día: 8721
- Play four noche: 5526
- Saman día: 7616
- Caribeña día: 5444
- Caribeña noche: 5526
- Motilón Tarde: 8601
- Motilón Noche: 2885
- Fantástica día: 1495
- Fantástica Noche: 2315
- Antioqueñita Día: 7767
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 1090
- Culona noche: 8450