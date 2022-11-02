Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 2 de noviembre

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería del Valle: 0656 serie 056
Lotería del Meta: 1607 serie 083
Lotería de Manizales: 9047 serie 183
BALOTO: 30 28 31 20 36 08
BALOTO REVANCHA: 33 15 43 05 19 08
Vea el resultado completo de los chances de este 2 de noviembre
- Dorado mañana: 6589
- Dorado Tarde: 4844
- Culona: 0245
- Astro sol: 0175 - Acuario
- Pijao de oro: 5475
- Paisita día: 9550
- Paisita noche: 3558
- Chontico día: 5324
- Chontico noche: 6252
- Cafeterito tarde: 4233
- Cafeterito noche: 8779
- Sinuano día: 8215
- Cash three día: 625
- Cash three noche: 997
- Play four día: 1108
- Play four noche: 9201
- Saman día: 8619
- Caribeña día: 7187
- Motilón Tarde: 3893
- Motilón Noche: 0512
- Fantástica día: 6983
- Fantástica Noche: 9546
- Antioqueñita Día: 8739
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6401
- Culona noche: 2150