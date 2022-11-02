Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 2 de noviembre

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 2 de noviembre

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Resultados de la lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Meta, Manizales, Valle 2 noviembre
/Foto: Baloto
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los  resultados de la lotería y el  Baloto  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 2 de noviembre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 0656 serie 056
Lotería del Meta: 1607 serie 083
Lotería de Manizales:  9047 serie 183

Publicidad


BALOTO:  30 28 31 20 36 08
BALOTO REVANCHA:   33 15 43 05 19 08

Vea el resultado completo de los chances de este 2 de noviembre

  • Dorado mañana: 6589
  • Dorado Tarde: 4844
  • Culona: 0245
  • Astro sol: 0175 - Acuario
  • Pijao de oro: 5475
  • Paisita día: 9550
  • Paisita noche: 3558
  • Chontico día: 5324
  • Chontico noche: 6252
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4233
  • Cafeterito noche: 8779
  • Sinuano día: 8215
  • Cash three día: 625
  • Cash three noche: 997
  • Play four día: 1108
  • Play four noche: 9201
  • Saman día: 8619
  • Caribeña día: 7187
  • Motilón Tarde: 3893
  • Motilón Noche: 0512
  • Fantástica día: 6983
  • Fantástica Noche: 9546
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8739
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6401
  • Culona noche: 2150
Relacionados

La Kalle

Lotería de Manizales

Lotería del Valle

Lotería del Meta

Baloto

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música