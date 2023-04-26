Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 26 de abril de 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 26 de abril de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 26, 2023 10:32 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería y el Baloto  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 26 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 
Lotería del Meta:     
Lotería de Manizales:  

BALOTO:  
BALOTO REVANCHA: 

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 26 de abril 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 2518
  • Dorado Tarde: 3058
  • Culona: 9601
  • Super Astro Sol: 3931 - Piscis
  • Pijao de oro: 2658
  • Paisita día: 1520
  • Paisita noche: 0646 - delfín
  • Chontico día: 4918
  • Chontico noche: 0176
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4013
  • Cafeterito noche: 6562
  • Sinuano día: 4909
  • Cash three día: 900
  • Cash three noche: 029
  • Play four día: 0737
  • Play four noche: 5864
  • Saman día: 4802
  • Caribeña día: 3895
  • Motilón Tarde: 2840
  • Motilón Noche: 0536
  • Fantástica día: 1605
  • Fantástica Noche: 8940
  • Antioqueñita Día: 6609
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6918
  • Culona noche: 8456
