Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Noticias  / Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 9 de septiembre de 2022

Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 9 de septiembre de 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $7.200 millones.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería Santander 9 septiembre
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Lotería del Santander  jugó este viernes 9 de septiembre, con un gran premio mayor de 7.200 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 9 DE SEPTIEMBRE

Publicidad

XXX SERIE XXX

Resultados del chance de este 9 de septiembre de 2022:

Dorado mañana
8173

Dorado Tarde
5827

Publicidad

Culona
7704

Astro sol
1577Aries

Publicidad

Pijao de oro
7355

Paisita día
7646

Paisita noche
3596

Chontico día
1654

Publicidad

Chontico noche
4930

Cafeterito tarde
0697

Publicidad

Cafeterito noche
2516

Sinuano día
4663

Cash three día
086

Cash three noche
312

Publicidad

Play four día
5363

Play four noche
1677

Publicidad

Saman día
4583

Caribeña día
2610

Motilón Tarde
1999

Motilón Noche
7735

Publicidad

Fantástica día
9320

Fantástica Noche
9872

Publicidad

Antioqueñita Día
4527

Antioqueñita Tarde
8878

Culona noche
9864

Relacionados

Noticias

Lotería Santander

resultados de la lotería

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música