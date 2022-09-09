Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 9 de septiembre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 9 DE SEPTIEMBRE
XXX SERIE XXX
Resultados del chance de este 9 de septiembre de 2022:
Dorado mañana
8173
Dorado Tarde
5827
Culona
7704
Astro sol
1577Aries
Pijao de oro
7355
Paisita día
7646
Paisita noche
3596
Chontico día
1654
Chontico noche
4930
Cafeterito tarde
0697
Cafeterito noche
2516
Sinuano día
4663
Cash three día
086
Cash three noche
312
Play four día
5363
Play four noche
1677
Saman día
4583
Caribeña día
2610
Motilón Tarde
1999
Motilón Noche
7735
Fantástica día
9320
Fantástica Noche
9872
Antioqueñita Día
4527
Antioqueñita Tarde
8878
Culona noche
9864