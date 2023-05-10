Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023

Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023

Comparte los resultados para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Baloto- Baloto Revancha
Baloto- Baloto Revancha 10 de mayo
/Foto: Baloto
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 10, 2023 11:07 PM

Este miércoles 10 de mayo se realizó el sorteo del Baloto y Baloto Revancha,  con un acumulado de 10.400 millones de pesos y Revancha de 2.100 millones de pesos; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

BALOTO: 25 13 32 15 14 14
BALOTO REVANCHA:  31 18 05 35 33 10

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 10 de mayo:

  • Dorado mañana: 0064
  • Dorado Tarde: 5883
  • Culona: 6234
  • Super Astro Sol: 2784 - Piscis
  • Pijao de oro: 6783
  • Paisita día: 9688
  • Paisita noche: 6950
  • Chontico día: 6147
  • Chontico noche: 5558
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1605
  • Cafeterito noche: 0928
  • Sinuano día: 6230
  • Sinuano noche: 9200
  • Cash three día: 546
  • Cash three noche: 170
  • Play four día: 6582
  • Play four noche: 8811
  • Saman día: 2868
  • Caribeña día: 4019
  • Caribeña noche: 8733
  • Motilón Tarde: 8203
  • Motilón Noche: 5146
  • Fantástica día: 1361
  • Fantástica Noche: 6486
  • Antioqueñita Día: 5682
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 4563
  • Culona noche: 8190
