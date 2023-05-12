Publicidad

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 12 de mayo de 2023

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 12 de mayo de 2023

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
/Foto: Getty Images via AFP - SCOTT OLSON
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 12, 2023 10:58 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 12 de mayo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: 
Lotería de Risaralda: 
Lotería de Medellín:

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 12 de mayo de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 1922
  • Dorado Tarde: 8948
  • Culona: 0347
  • Super Astro Sol: 4032
  • Pijao de oro: 8283
  • Paisita día: 8127
  • Paisita noche: 0489 - Tigre
  • Chontico día: 0980
  • Chontico noche: 1814
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2874
  • Cafeterito noche: 3060
  • Sinuano día: 7186
  • Sinuano noche: 5745
  • Cash three día: 895
  • Cash three noche: 390
  • Play four día: 5633
  • Play four noche: 8791
  • Saman día: 2023
  • Caribeña día: 3357
  • Caribeña noche: 6993
  • Motilón Tarde: 5713
  • Motilón Noche: 7080
  • Fantástica día: 4501
  • Fantástica Noche: 8571
  • Antioqueñita Día: 4063
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 7248
  • Culona noche: 8795
