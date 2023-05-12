Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 12 de mayo de 2023

Actualizado: mayo 12, 2023 10:58 PM
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 12 de mayo de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 1922
- Dorado Tarde: 8948
- Culona: 0347
- Super Astro Sol: 4032
- Pijao de oro: 8283
- Paisita día: 8127
- Paisita noche: 0489 - Tigre
- Chontico día: 0980
- Chontico noche: 1814
- Cafeterito tarde: 2874
- Cafeterito noche: 3060
- Sinuano día: 7186
- Sinuano noche: 5745
- Cash three día: 895
- Cash three noche: 390
- Play four día: 5633
- Play four noche: 8791
- Saman día: 2023
- Caribeña día: 3357
- Caribeña noche: 6993
- Motilón Tarde: 5713
- Motilón Noche: 7080
- Fantástica día: 4501
- Fantástica Noche: 8571
- Antioqueñita Día: 4063
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 7248
- Culona noche: 8795