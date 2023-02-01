Publicidad

Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 1 de febrero de 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 1 de febrero de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Resultados de la lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: febrero 01, 2023 11:07 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería y el Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 1 de febrero se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 1754 serie 078
Lotería del Meta: 9037 serie 078
Lotería de Manizales:  

BALOTO:  39 26 12 08 16 06
BALOTO REVANCHA: 23 38 08 12 37 16

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 1 de febrero:

  • Dorado mañana: 7664
  • Dorado Tarde: 8289
  • Culona: 1881
  • Super Astro Sol: 6969 - Capricornio
  • Pijao de oro: 5890
  • Paisita día: 2687
  • Paisita noche: 1169 - león
  • Chontico día: 8162
  • Chontico noche: 9637
  • Cafeterito tarde: 3251
  • Cafeterito noche: 7862
  • Sinuano día: 1248
  • Cash three día: 743
  • Cash three noche: 323
  • Play four día: 4717
  • Play four noche: 7228
  • Saman día: 1248
  • Caribeña día: 4185
  • Caribeña noche: 
  • Motilón Tarde: 1406
  • Motilón Noche: 3207
  • Fantástica día: 8855
  • Fantástica Noche: 3874
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8905
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 4102
  • Culona noche: 7928
