Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 22 de febrero de 2023

Lotería del Valle: 7026 serie 031
Lotería del Meta: 3959 serie 061
Lotería de Manizales:
BALOTO: 13 14 06 08 22 12
BALOTO REVANCHA: 10 32 35 16 26 14
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 22 de febrero de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 4728
- Dorado Tarde: 3100
- Culona: 1631
- Super Astro Sol: 7932 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 5213
- Paisita día: 5090
- Paisita noche: 1583 - león
- Chontico día: 8251
- Chontico noche: 2476
- Cafeterito tarde: 8574
- Cafeterito noche: 5557
- Sinuano día: 7465
- Sinuano noche: 0745
- Cash three día: 259
- Cash three noche: 558
- Play four día: 0209
- Play four noche: 0000
- Saman día: 1162
- Caribeña día: 9268
- Caribeña noche: 9794
- Motilón Tarde: 9290
- Motilón Noche: 3276
- Fantástica día: 5165
- Fantástica Noche: 8591
- Antioqueñita Día: 7221
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6091
- Culona noche: 8513