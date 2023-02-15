Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 15 de febrero de 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 15 de febrero de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

loterías de Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
loterías de Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: febrero 15, 2023 11:30 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  y el Baloto  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 15 de febrero se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle:  6968 serie 046
Lotería del Meta:  3664 serie 051
Lotería de Manizales 6214 serie 134

BALOTO:   22 35 25 07 15 09
BALOTO REVANCHA:  39 19 36 01 35 08

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 15 de febrero:

  • Dorado mañana: 8451
  • Dorado Tarde: 9170
  • Culona: 3932
  • Super Astro Sol: 5761 - Acuario
  • Pijao de oro: 6227
  • Paisita día: 2083
  • Paisita noche: 8288 - zorro
  • Chontico día: 3114
  • Chontico noche: 4510
  • Cafeterito tarde: 9952
  • Cafeterito noche: 3410
  • Sinuano día: 3932
  • Sinuano noche: 8902
  • Cash three día: 902
  • Cash three noche: 051
  • Play four día: 4758
  • Play four noche: 9433
  • Saman día: 5337
  • Caribeña día: 4251
  • Caribeña noche: 0918
  • Motilón Tarde: 0123
  • Motilón Noche: 7311
  • Fantástica día: 2613
  • Fantástica Noche: 8225
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8707
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 1482
  • Culona noche: 5049
