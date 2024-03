Video: empresario colombiano fallece en extraño accidente en EEUU

Hit & run fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning (3/24/24), on Oil Well Rd in Collier Co.

(see video - newer model white Chevy, w/ front damage) struck a bicyclist & fled‼️



Any tips please contact *FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS‼️@swflcrime8477 pic.twitter.com/ztKdKhRVMS